Weather Authority: Cloudy and windy Sunday with cooler temps
PHILADELPIHA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy Sunday with windy conditions.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 42 degrees. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are in the forecast.
Partly cloudy skies will carry over into Monday, though with marginally higher temperatures.
Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon showers on Tuesday.
___
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 42 Low: 33
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 28
TUESDAY: PM rain. High: 44 Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40 Low: 23
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 31
___
