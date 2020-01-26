Weather Authority: Cloudy, breezy Monday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and breezy Monday with seasonable temperatures to kick off the week.

Precipitation is expected to hold off for the next several days, with partly sunny to sunny skies dominating the forecast.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 45 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 32

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live