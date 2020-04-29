Weather Authority: Cloudy, breezy Wednesday with mild temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Expect a steady breeze to accompany temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will cover the region and a pop-up shower is possible.
Morning conditions will be dry and overcast, with temperatures reaching 55 degrees. By noontime the most of the region will climb into the 60s.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Scattered showers could impact the area by late afternoon or early evening, but most of Wednesday should remain dry.
Thursday night into Friday morning will bring heavy downpours of rain totaling an inch and a half in Philadelphia.
A flood watch has been issued for most of the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
___
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High: 65
THURSDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 66, Low: 55
FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59
SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 70, Low: 54
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP