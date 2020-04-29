Weather Authority: Cloudy, breezy Wednesday with mild temperatures

Expect a steady breeze to accompany temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will cover the region and a pop-up shower is possible.

Morning conditions will be dry and overcast, with temperatures reaching 55 degrees. By noontime the most of the region will climb into the 60s.

Scattered showers could impact the area by late afternoon or early evening, but most of Wednesday should remain dry.

Thursday night into Friday morning will bring heavy downpours of rain totaling an inch and a half in Philadelphia.

A flood watch has been issued for most of the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High: 65

THURSDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 66, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59

SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 70, Low: 54

