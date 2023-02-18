Weather Authority: Cloudy, chilly Saturday night gives way to mild, cloudy Sunday

Lots of sunshine filled the skies for a chilly Saturday ahead of a President's Day warm-up.

The weekend began with the coldest weather as temperatures hit a high of around 45 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Clouds sneak back into our skies tonight, as overnight temps drop to around the freezing mark.

Those clouds will stick around all day Sunday, but so will some warmer weather as temperatures head into the mid 50s.

President's Day is another back-and-forth with sun in the morning and clouds in the afternoon and temperatures climbing even higher to 60 degrees.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 46, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Mild again. High: 54, Low: 34

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 60, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Passing shower. High: 50, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 60, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 68, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 54, Low: 48