Weather Authority: Cloudy, cool temperatures to start week

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures usher in the third week of April.

Throughout the day, the clouds are expected to linger as temperatures hover in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

The Philadelphia region sits on the northern edge of a stormfront that is moving in to the south. The storm system brought severe thunderstorms to Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday.

If rain does happen Monday, it will likely happen towards in the southern parts of Delaware and the Jersey Shore.

A strong coldfront will move in Tuesday afternoon with showers in the morning and then thunderstorms are anticipated around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 59, Low: 49

TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 63, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49

