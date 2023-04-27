Weather Authority: Cloudy, damp, cool Thursday night sets up heavy rain, wind for Friday

Thursday dried out a bit, but clouds ruled the day along with cool temperatures.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the wind is about to pick up, going into Friday.

Overnight into Friday will be cloudy, with lows not dropping too much, heading into the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees.

Friday will dawn cloudy as temps head into the upper 50s before the rain moves in, by about noon or early afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times Friday night and into early Saturday morning. It will be windy, as well.

It will be raining when you wake up Saturday morning, but it will start to push off the coast in the early afternoon, providing a break before more showers Sunday night.

The wind will continue to be an issue into Monday morning. Take great care while out and about in the rain, as it will be heavy at times and an isolated 4 inch patch falling by Monday morning is not out of the question.

Overall, a damp and dreary start to the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low: 50

FRIDAY: Rain arrives. High: 58, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Soaking start. High: 58, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 61, Low: 51

MONDAY: Drying out. High: 62, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Spotty shower. High: 59, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 61, Low: 42