Weather Authority: Cloudy, foggy Wednesday to give way to milder temperatures

The Delaware Valley woke up in a fog Wednesday morning with temperatures still below freezing.

Those clouds are expected to stick around throughout the day, but temperatures will be milder than they have been.

Expect highs in the 40s Wednesday, with temperatures staying a bit warmer overnight.

Expect to wake up to more fog and even some rain Thursday morning, with temperatures approaching 50 degrees later in the day.

Friday will also be mild and rainy, with a high of 46 and temperatures dropping through the day. Some of that rain could even turn into a wintry mix as temperatures fall.

Saturday we'll head back into the freezer with a high of 30 degrees and lows in the 20s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Showers start. High: 50, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Rain to wintry mix. High: 48, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Windy, cold. High: 32, Low: 20

___

