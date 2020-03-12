Weather Authority: Cloudy, mild Thursday slated for region; rain ahead

Expect overcast conditions with mild temperatures across the region on Thursday. Some morning precipitation may be seen in some areas, but heavier rain is expect to impact the area overnight and into Friday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Thursday will kick off with a chilly start. Morning temperatures will sit in the low 40s under dense cloud cover. By noontime, clouds will continue to hover over the region, but temperatures will warm into the mid-50s. Thursday will peak at a high of 57 around late afternoon.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Heavy showers with a possible thunderstorm will move into the area overnight and spill into the early morning hours on Friday. The wet weather will clear by the afternoon and give way to a cloudy and warm Friday. A high of 70 is expected to begin the weekend, but dense cloud cover will remain.

Saturday and Sunday will provide a return to more seasonable weather. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Likewise, Sunday will be sunny and chilly with breezy conditions.

___

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Morning rain, warm. High: 70, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 55, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 39