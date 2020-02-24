Weather Authority: Cloudy Monday with mild temps; rain ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for another mild day Monday ahead of midweek rain.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Tuesday in the form of some showers. Afternoon showers are expected to carry over into Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to a high of 50 degrees Tuesday before dropping an additional 10 degrees by Thursday, with a high of 42 degrees.

___

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 39 Low: 21

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 37 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 50 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 33

___

