Weather Authority: Cloudy Saturday as chance of some snow rolls in for Sunday

After of a few days of spring weather in winter, we're back to reality this weekend.

Temperatures have dropped once again with highs in the 40s this weekend, and a lot of clouds and wind for most of the day Saturday.

Skies will clear tonight as temperatures drop even further into the 20s for some, and the 30s for most.

A sunny start on Sunday will turn to clouds by late afternoon for a cloudy and windy Eagles game as a dusting of snow makes its way into the forecast.

Snow for some, and rain for others, roll in after the Eagles game. Plan for a few hours of some flakes, some raindrops, and some flakes turning into raindrop.

If you get the snow, it'll just be a dusting during Sunday's evening hours.

___

SATURDAY: A little windy. High: 46, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 32

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 46, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 48, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 48, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Rain all day. High: 54, Low: 38