Weather Authority: Cloudy Saturday with PM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy start to the month of February.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 46 degrees. Cloudy skies and periods of showers are expected in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will carry over into Sunday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday.

SATURDAY: PM showers. High: 46 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 56 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 46 Low: 38

