Weather Authority: Cloudy Saturday with PM showers, mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for dreary Saturday with mild temperatures.

Areas of patchy fog are expected in the morning hours ahead of periods of showers this afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 57 degrees.

Sunday will see a notable dip in temperature, with a high of around 42 degrees amid partly cloudy skies.

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon rain showers on Thursday.

___

SATURDAY: PM showers. High: 57 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, PM sun. High: 47 Low: 29

THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40 Low: 24

___

