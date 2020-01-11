Weather Authority: Cloudy Saturday with record warm temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Saturday amid record warm temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 67 degrees with overcast skies.
Higher-than-usual temperatures will carry over into Sunday with a high of 65 degrees.
Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by Monday and will stay there for the first half of the week.
Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal
SATURDAY: Cloudy. High: 67 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 65 Low: 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 39
TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 52 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 45
