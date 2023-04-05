Weather Authority: Cloudy skies ahead of possible thunderstorms for Phillies home opener Thursday

Spring weather is here, and that includes those April showers!

Clouds are set to fill the skies for most of the day Wednesday, before turning into rain by Thursday afternoon.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is tracking potential severe storms as the Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds in their home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

While tailgaters could get some clear skies, thunderstorms are expected to start right around game time and last into the evening.

The rain will also drop temperatures from a high of 83 on Thursday back into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 76, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. showers. High: 83, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Cooler, clouds. High: 62, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 55, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Easter Sunday. High: 60, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 64, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 68, Low: 43