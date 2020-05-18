Weather Authority: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures to start week

The week starts with cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies Monday for the region.

While the sun is expected to an appearance throughout the day, it will mostly be overcast with no rain on the horizon.

On both Monday and Tuesday, the forecast is marked by dry conditions with temperatures ranging between 65 and 70.

The pattern of a mixture of sunshine and clouds will inger throughout the week.

Showers from the Tropical Storm Arthur could impact the region on Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 70, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Cool, gusty. High 65, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 71, Low: 45

