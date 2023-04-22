Weather Authority: Cloudy skies turn to Saturday evening storms as temps start to drop

Hope you got the chance to soak up all the sun Friday had to offer, because the weekend weather is about to take a turn!

Get ready for a rainy Saturday night as morning clouds eventually turn to evening storms. However, most of the afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures staying above average in the high 70s.

Make sure to get all your outdoor activities in before dinner as storms roll in beginning at 5 p.m. and sticking around until at least 10 p.m.

Storms clear Sunday, but not before brining a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 60s for the rest of the week!

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 76, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Typical for April. High: 66, Low: 50

MONDAY: Windy, chilly. High: 60, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 62, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 66, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Some showers. High: 60, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 50