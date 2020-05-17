Weather Authority: Cloudy skies with seasonable temps Sunday

While the super warm temperatures from Saturday leave the Philadelphia region, a mix of sun and clouds arrive Saturday.

Clouds are expected to cover the sky with the sun peeking through ocassionally throughout the day. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s for most parts of the region.

It is expected to be a dry day in terms of precipitation.

By Monday, conditions will cool with temperatures hovering in the 60s.

Conditions will begin to cool off across the region at the start of the week as temperatures are barely expected to break 70.

As a Tropical storm Arthur moves up the coast, rain will move in beginning Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Seasonable, p.m. showers. High: 73, Low: 56

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 70, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Cool, few showers. High 61, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 62, Low: 50

