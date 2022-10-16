Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday night ahead of showers to start the week

Clouds are building Sunday night and, while the Eagles game will be dry, showers will begin to pop early Monday.

Temperatures overnight won't fall drastically, due to the cloud cover. Lows should only fall to the mid 50s.

After some early morning scattered shower activity, another round of spotty showers should move through the region late Monday afternoon. Highs Monday should reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday, the Delaware and Lehigh Valley are in for a rude awaking as temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning will drop into the 30s for the north and west suburbs, while areas closer to Philly will see temps dip to the lower 40s. Some of the coldest air of the season is upon us.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers. Low: 55

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 68, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Breezy and chilly. High: 57, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Coldest morning. High: 56, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Frosty start. High: 57, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Nice weekend. High: 69, Low: 48