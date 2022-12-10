Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday night lingers into cloudy, seasonable Monday

Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs managed to see just rain, while a few inches of snow fell in the Poconos Sunday.

Overnight into Monday, temperatures won’t fall far, dipping into the 30s, with cloudy skies.

Monday will be a cloudy day and temperatures won’t climb out of the mid 40s across the region.

The sun will return Tuesday, while Wednesday should see some cloud cover and temps both days remain in the lower 40s.

Thursday into Friday, a potential weather system looks to be developing and it may bring the potential for some snow or a wintry mix, though the best chance for snow is in the Lehigh Valley. Forecasters are watching the data closely, especially for Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low: 34

MONDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 44, Low: 27

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 43, Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 43, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Watching for rain or maybe snow. High: 47, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Rain showers. High: 52, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny and windy. High: 44 Low: 29