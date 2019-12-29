Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday with PM rain showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Sunday with periods of rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 49 degrees.

Rain will move in late Sunday afternoon and remain in the area through Monday.

New Year's Eve on Tuesday should be dry and mostly cloudy, with a high of 51 degrees.

New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 43 degrees for the Mummers Parade.

SUNDAY: PM rain. High: 49 Low: 45

MONDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 38

