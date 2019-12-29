Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday with PM rain showers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Sunday with periods of rain in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 49 degrees.
Rain will move in late Sunday afternoon and remain in the area through Monday.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall
New Year's Eve on Tuesday should be dry and mostly cloudy, with a high of 51 degrees.
New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 43 degrees for the Mummers Parade.
Advertisement
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
SUNDAY: PM rain. High: 49 Low: 45
MONDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43 Low: 29
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 38
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP