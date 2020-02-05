Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Wednesday, followed by an equally messy second half of the week.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 44 degrees. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos with a wintry mix possible.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday and may carry over into Friday with some morning rain.

___

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 44 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50

FRIDAY: AM rain. High: 52 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 32

___

