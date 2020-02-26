Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday with warmer temps, PM rain

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Wednesday amid a rise in temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 57 degrees. Temperatures will take a notable dip Thursday, dropping to a high of 43 degrees.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas south of Philadelphia through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Some evening rain is also in the forecast for Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies will stick around in the forecat through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 55 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 42 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24

