Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday with warmer temps, PM rain
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy Wednesday amid a rise in temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 57 degrees. Temperatures will take a notable dip Thursday, dropping to a high of 43 degrees.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas south of Philadelphia through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Some evening rain is also in the forecast for Wednesday.
Partly cloudy skies will stick around in the forecat through Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 55 Low: 39
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 42 Low: 36
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 26
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24
