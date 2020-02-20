Weather Authority: Cold and cloudy Thursday slated for region

Expect a cold and cloudy Thursday to give way to a mild and sunny weekend across the Philadelphia region.

Morning temperatures will start below freezing with a highs barley reaching 30 degrees. Upon sunrise, temperatures will climb into the mid-30s and reach 36 by lunchtime. Friday will peak 40 degrees around 6 p.m., before temperatures return to the 30s.

Dense cloud cover will hang overhead for most of the day Thursday, and a passing system may scrape the southernmost reaches of Delaware.

Dry and cold conditions will continue through Friday with temperatures only peaking at 38 degrees in the city. Clear and sunny skies will begin of Friday and remain in the area through the weekend.

Expect weekend temperatures to climb into mild levels. Saturday will peak at 50 degrees and Sunday is expected to jump to 55.

Thursday: Clouds, cold. High: 40

Friday: Sunny, cold. High: 38, Low: 26

Saturday: Much milder. High: 50, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 55, Low: 28

