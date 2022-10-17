Weather Authority: Cold and frosty mornings expected as the region sees a change in fall-like temperatures

Monday night showers will bring a cold front to the Delaware Valley as temperatures began to drop, leaving cold and frosty days for the week ahead.

Temperatures lingered in the 60s for much of the region. Around 10 p.m. Monday night, forecasters say the cold air will move in, dropping temperatures into the 40s overnight. Some northern areas may even see temperatures in the 30s, giving us a glimpse into winter-like temperatures.

The sun will come out on Tuesday, warming things up into the upper 50s across the city. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says these temperatures are about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Cold and frosty mornings are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures continue to drop as the week progresses.

The Phillies will bring the warmer temperatures and sunshine with them on Friday as a sunny and pleasant weekend is in store.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Breezy and chilly. High: 57, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chilly morning. High: 57, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Another cold morning. High: 60, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant: 63, Low: 41

SATURDAY: A nice weekend. High: 69, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Even milder. High: 70, Low: 48

MONDAY: Stays mild. High 71, Low: 52