Weather Authority: Cold and windy Sunday; AM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for some morning showers Sunday ahead of a partly cloudy afternoon.

There will be a brief break in the rain from 7 a.m. through 9 a.m., followed by spotty showers.

Wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph are expected. Higher wind gusts are possible. Temperatures will top out at 47 degrees.

Freezing rain is expected in the Poconos ahead of a rain-snow mix.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 54 degrees.

By Wednesday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 47 Low: 35

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 56 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 32