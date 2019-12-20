Weather Authority: Cold Friday leads to warmer temperatures for Christmas week

A cold morning Friday, though the wind has died down. Highs will only rise to the lower to mid-thirties. The wind is not as gusty, so while the temperature will be chilly, it won't feel as cold.

Saturday marks the first day of winter. It will be cold, but dry with a forecasted high of 38 degrees.

A warming trend begins Sunday, with dry conditions leading to a tranquil Christmas Day and a high of 48 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, Cold. High: 35, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold remains. High: 38, Low: 22

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 46, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny, mild. High: 52, Low: 27

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy, tranquil. High: 48 Low: 30

