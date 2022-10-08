Weather Authority: Cold front brings back fall weather for sunny, breezy Saturday

That sprinkle of spring is gone as quick as it came!

A cold front is dropped temperatures to fall weather once again, with high in the 50s and 60s for most of Saturday.

The sun will be in the sky, making for a pleasant day despite the cooler temperatures. But you may want to turn the heat on once the sun goes down tonight! Temperatures are set to drop to the 40s and 30s across the Delaware Valley.

That crisp fall air is here to stay for the weekend as Sunday sees another day of 60-degree weather and even more sun!

___

SATURDAY: Much cooler. High: 60

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 45

MONDAY: Sunny, quiet. High: 68, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 70, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 69, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68, Low: 56