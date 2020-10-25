Weather Authority: Cold front brings cooler temps, chance of showers Sunday

A cold front that moved through the area overnight has brought much cooler temperatures and a chance of showers to the Delaware Valley Sunday.

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins is calling for highs in the low 50s on Sunday with an increased chance of showers in the afternoon.

Sunday's wet and cloudy conditions are just the start of what's shaping up to be a dreary week.

A look at the seven-day forecast shows showers and highs in the mid-to-low 60s through Thursday.

Come Friday, we should be seeing more sun, with temps cooling off into the upper 50s.

