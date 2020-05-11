Weather Authority: Cold front moves in, rain showers expected Monday

Mild temperatures with sun and clouds with brief interruptions of passing showers are in the forecast Monday.

The sky will clear after the first bout of rain by 8 a.m. In the early afternoon, rain will return and feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Those scattered showers are anticipated to move across our area after 2 p.m.

Temperatures will begin in the low 50s and touch 60 in the afternoon before falling again.

The Delaware Valley will enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Late-week rain appears likely from Friday to Sunday, but highs are forecasted to touch the 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 60, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 63, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 69, Low: 43

