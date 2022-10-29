Weather Authority: Cold Sunday morning ahead of beautiful, mild day

Temperatures are plunging overnight into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for portions of Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey.

For the rest of the Delaware Valley, it will be chilly with temps dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday should be a beautiful day for tailgating and football as skies will be partly cloudy and temps should soar into the mid 60s.

Clouds will thicken Sunday evening into Monday, ahead of showers, just in time for trick-or-treaters. The Phillies game should see some showers, but temps should remain mild.

– >> Stay up-to-date with changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High: 66, Low: 50

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 68, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 69, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Eagles on FOX 29. High: 68, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 68, Low: 54