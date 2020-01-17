Weather Authority: Cold, sunny Friday ahead of weekend wintry mix

The weekend will kick off with a cold and sunny Friday across the Philadelphia region, with temperatures hovering just above the freezing point.

Expect gusty conditions in most areas that will knock down the already frigid temperatures and at times make it feel like the teens or lower.

Come Saturday morning, cold air will help usher in snow as a system of precipitation moves through the area. A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Berks County, Northhampton County and Lehigh County. Northern parts of Bucks County and Montgomery County are also under the advisory.

Snowflakes are expected to turn into raindrops as temperatures climb above freezing Saturday afternoon. The timing of that changeover will differ across the area.

Before the snow turns to rain, Philadelphia and southerly regions can expect snow totals to amount to an inch or less. Areas to the north, however, could see 2-3 inches and the Poconos could see as much as 3-5 inches of snow.

As the system approaches Friday and into Saturday those snowfall totals may change.

Friday: Sunny, brisk. High: 34

Saturday: Wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 21

Sunday: Sunny, windy. High: 40, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny, cold. High: 34, Low: 24