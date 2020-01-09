Weather Authority: Cold, sunny Thursday leads to weekend warm-up

Philadelphia and surrounding counties are slated for a cold and sunny Thursday, with highs struggling to reach the mid-30s.

Mostly sunny skies with intermittent clouds will cover the area throughout the day. The high in Philadelphia will reach 35, but it will feel much colder with light sustained winds.

While the thermometer will slightly surpass the freezing point, the real feel will top out around 30 degrees. Expect noontime temperatures to feel like the high 20s for most of the afternoon and into the early evening hours. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Thursday a 7 out of 10.

Looking ahead to Friday and into the weekend expect much more pleasant conditions with heavier cloud cover. Temps will rise into the 50 Friday and warm into the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Some rain is expected to impact the region Sunday morning.

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High: 35

Friday: Clouds, milder. High: 53, Low: 29

Saturday: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 66, Low: 48

Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 65, Low: 61