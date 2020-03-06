Weather Authority: Cold, wet Friday leads to pleasant weekend

Expect cold and wet conditions on Friday to give way to a mostly pleasant weekend. Most of the region will see rain on Friday, but temperatures will be cold enough to produce snow flurries and a wintry mix in some places.

Morning temperatures will sit in the 30s with dense cloud cover that will set up the day's frigid and gloomy weather. A high of 47 is expected in the city and similar temperatures will be felt throughout the area.

Rain will move into the region during the early afternoon hours. Expect the first drops of rain to fall around 12 p.m. and increase as the day progresses. Most of the area will see showers during the p.m. commute.

As the rain moves out of the region overnight, areas to the west of the city can expect to see some snow flurries. Less than an inch of snow and a wintry mix will be seen around 10 p.m. through the midnight hours.

The precipitation will move out of the area during the early morning hours and a pleasant weekend will begin with a sunny and windy Saturday with a high of 45. Sunday's high will jump up 15 degrees and into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

FRIDAY: Cold, p.m. showers. High: 45, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 45, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 60, Low: 29

MONDAY: Spring-like. High: 68, Low: 40