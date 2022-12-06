Weather Authority: Conditions clear Wednesday night ahead of one more mild day
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday was definitely gloomy with leftover showers and fog dominating the day.
Expect that to go away for Thursday.
Overnight, fog will dissipate and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s.
Thursday should see clouds and sun, with dryer conditions and temperatures will reach into the mid-50s.
That sets up a change for the next week, as temperatures will only reach into the mid-40s for highs, though sunshine will dominate through Sunday morning.
____
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46
THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 54, Low: 52
FRIDAY: Back to normal. High: 48, Low: 34
SATURDAY: Still dry. High: 46, Low: 38
SUNDAY: Evening showers. High: 48, Low: 40
MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 46, Low: 32
TUESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 44, Low: 30