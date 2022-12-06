Weather Authority: Conditions clear Wednesday night ahead of one more mild day

Wednesday was definitely gloomy with leftover showers and fog dominating the day.

Expect that to go away for Thursday.

Overnight, fog will dissipate and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s.

Thursday should see clouds and sun, with dryer conditions and temperatures will reach into the mid-50s.

That sets up a change for the next week, as temperatures will only reach into the mid-40s for highs, though sunshine will dominate through Sunday morning.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 54, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Back to normal. High: 48, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Still dry. High: 46, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Evening showers. High: 48, Low: 40

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 44, Low: 30