Weather Authority: Conditions remain comfortable Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds

Expect temperatures to remain comfortable on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Morning temperatures will sit in the 60s with a calm breeze from the northeast. Conditions will become cloudier as the day progresses, but temperatures will continue to rise and reach the 70s by noontime.

Late afternoon into early evening will provide the warmest temperatures of the day. The high for Philadelphia and surrounding areas is expected to reach 77 degrees.

Humidity will return to our region on Thursday as temperatures creep back into the 80s with sun and clouds and a chance of rain. Similar weather days are expected to follow throughout the weekend, as the humidity ramps up to the 90s by Monday.

___

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, comfortable. High: 77

THURSDAY: Humid, rain likely. High: 80, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 66

SATURDAY: Warming up. High: 84, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Warm, humid. High: 86, Low: 68

___

