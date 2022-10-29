Weather Authority: Cool, but gorgeous Saturday to kick off Halloweekend

That fall feeling is here - just in time for all your Halloween activities!

Despite some cool temperatures in the low 60s, Saturday is sure to be one gorgeous fall day. So, take advantage and take in all the Halloween parades and festivals you can!

Sunday starts off as another beautiful day with sun in the sky until clouds start to cover that sunshine during the Eagles game.

Not-so-perfect weather on the way for Halloween with showers expected during dinnertime. So, be sure to get your trick-or-treating done as early as possible!

Also expect some rain for the Phillies first home game of the World Series Monday night. While it won't rain the entire game, there will be plenty of passing showers, and the rain will be steady at times,

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 66, Low: 40

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 68, Low: 50

TUESDAY: November 1st. High: 70, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Getting cloudy. High: 68, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Eagles on FOX 29. High: 68, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 70, Low: 54