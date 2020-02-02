Weather Authority: Cool, cloudy Sunday with chance of PM shower

Expect a seasonable Super Bowl Sunday with increasing clouds as the day progresses and a chance of a noontime shower.

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins says morning temps will hover in the high 30s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will become increasing as the afternoon hours role in and highs will creep into the 40s.

The dense cloud cover will usher in the chance of rain in some spots by around 3 p.m. Potential showers will be fleeting and give way to a dry late afternoon and evening.

A look at the first half of the workweek forecast shows that Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of an early spring looks like a safe bet. Highs on Monday will approach 60 degrees under partly sunny skies.

A chance of some premature 'spring showers' is expected for Tuesday with highs still hovering near the 60 degree mark. Rainy weather will remain in the area on Wednesday and a return to winter is likely for Thursday.

Sunday: Afternoon shower possible. High: 46

Monday: Increasing clouds, warm. High: 59, Low: 38

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High: 57, Low: 44

Wednesday: Rain likely. High 55, Low: 44