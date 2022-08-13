Weather Authority: Cool, comfortable Saturday night gives way to partly cloudy Sunday

Saturday has been a beautiful day, with low humidity and sunny skies, and such a relief after 10 days of extreme heat.

Overnight into Sunday, the air remains crisp, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s for many locations, while the city will see lows in the low to mid 60s, under clear skies.

Sunday will start sunny, with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s throughout the region. Clouds will thicken as the day progresses.

Rain chances tick up Monday into Tuesday. Neither day will be a washout. Just on and off showers. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s through Wednesday.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63

SUNDAY: Still nice. High: 84, Low: 66

MONDAY: A shower. High: 74, Low: 68

TUESDAY: More showers. High: 76, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: A leftover shower. High: 78, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 82, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84, Low: 66