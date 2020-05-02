Weather Authority: Cool start to summer-like Saturday

As temperatures soar to nearly 80 degrees, Saturday shakes off the previous week's mild conditions in favor of more summer like ones.

The morning will begin with cool temperatures in the mid 50s but by noon the day will be quite warm before reaching the 70s in the afternoon.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Lots of sunshine with partly cloudy skies will mark the day before the clouds thicken up at night.

Overnight it will cool down to the high 50s with the chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72, Low: 51

Advertisement

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 76, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 72, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 63, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 62, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Chance of p.m. rain. High: 63, Low: 43

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live