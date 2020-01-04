Weather Authority: Cooler Saturday night in the Delaware Valley; partly cloudy and dry Sunday

A cooler Saturday night is in store for the Delaware Valley with lows around 36. The wind picks up Saturday night, as well.

Partly cloudy skies for Eagles kick-off at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, but it will be windy with gusts to 25 mph. It will feel cold. Clouds move back in Sunday night.

Monday will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon rain showers on Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Low: 36

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 36

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, PM sun. High: 46 Low: 33

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 32

