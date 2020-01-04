Weather Authority: Cooler Saturday night in the Delaware Valley; partly cloudy and dry Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - A cooler Saturday night is in store for the Delaware Valley with lows around 36. The wind picks up Saturday night, as well.
Partly cloudy skies for Eagles kick-off at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, but it will be windy with gusts to 25 mph. It will feel cold. Clouds move back in Sunday night.
Monday will be dry with mostly sunny skies.
Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon rain showers on Tuesday.
SATURDAY: Low: 36
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 36
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, PM sun. High: 46 Low: 33
TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 32
