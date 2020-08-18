Weather Authority: Cooler trend continues Tuesday

After weeks of 90 degree days and a number of heat waves, the Delaware Valley is getting a break this week.

Expect another day of highs in the mid-80s Tuesday, with things cooling off even more come Wednesday.

After some pop-up storms impacted the area Monday night, no more significant rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday promises to be sunny, dry, and beautiful with a high of 84 degrees. Wednesday, the cool off will bring highs in the low-80s.

