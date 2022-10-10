Weather Authority: Crisp Tuesday morning ahead of sunny skies and pleasant temps

A clear, blue sky was overhead the Delaware Valley on Monday with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Temperatures lingered in the mid to high 60s in the city and throughout the suburbs, giving us a spring-like feel to kickstart the week.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a moonlit sky and light winds to bring a crisp, fall-like air into Tuesday.

Forecasters say you should have your jackets ready to go for a chilly morning commute before things warm up in the afternoon. Average high across the region will be 69, with some areas sneaking up into the 70s.

Lots of sunshine is in store for Tuesday before it fades for the rest of the week as clouds move in on Wednesday before a rainy and humid Thursday.

The rain won't be here to stay, though, as the weekend is expected to be sunny and pleasant.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: A beauty. High: 74, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds. High: 72, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 69, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 65, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 47

SUNDAY: More sunny skies. High: 67, Low: 49

MONDAY: More showers. High: 62, Low: 54