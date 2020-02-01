Weather Authority: Dense Fog Advisory, PM showers Saturday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a foggy start to the month of February.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday, creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 46 degrees. Periods of showers are expected in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SATURDAY: PM showers. High: 46 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 56 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 46 Low: 38

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live