Weather Authority: Dense fog before afternoon sunshine Tuesday

A dense fog advisory is in effect for nearly the entire Philadelphia region Tuesday morning.

Some areas are experiencing very low to mild visibility with low temperatures hovering around 60.

By noon, the temperatures are expected to spike and linger near 80 degrees which will set the tone for the rest of the week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Once the fog disappears, clouds and sunshine will mix to give Tuesday a very seasonable finish.

A sudden warm weather could lead to rain Wednesday.

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 81, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live