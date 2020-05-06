Weather Authority: Dreary Wednesday ahead with spotty showers

A cloudy, cold Wednesday with spotty showers is expected across the region.

An overcast morning with temperatures in the low 50s will give way to rainy conditions. Expect intermittent showers to begin around 11 a.m. and continue through the afternoon.

The high on Wednesday is expected to top out around 55 degrees, which is a drastic change compared to the pleasant temperatures that the region has enjoyed.

Spotty showers will move out of the region by evening hours. Conditions will remain dry overnight and through Thursday.

Temperatures will return to the mid-60s on Thursday, but a cold front will bring more rain and plummet temperatures over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Showers around. High: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 65, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Rain returns. High: 60, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Blustery day. High: 52, Low: 36

