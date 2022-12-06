Weather Authority: Drizzle, spotty showers to move through Wednesday morning ahead of mild evening

The Delaware Valley is waking up to more rain on Wednesday in addition to foggy and cloudy conditions.

Areas across the area are seeing limited visibility due to fog.

Morning temperatures are mild, ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

By lunchtime, showers will become spottier ahead of a cloudy and mild evening with temperatures close to 60.

Looking ahead, a northwesterly wind will make Thursday breezier and bring cooler temperatures to the area.

The weekend is set to be chilly with partly cloudy conditions and the next chances for rain will be Sunday and Monday.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Foggy, a shower. High: 59, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 52, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 46, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 46, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Shower chance. High: 47, Low: 40

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 45, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 45, Low: 33