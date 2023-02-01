Weather Authority: Dry, quiet, chilly Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of brutal cold blast

After the first measurable snow of the season, to accompany the first day of February, the sun did shine brightly Wednesday afternoon for a dry and quiet lead into the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-20s, under partly cloudy skies.

A cold blast is set to descend on the Delaware Valley for Friday and Saturday. Thursday will see seasonable temps in the lower 40s, under a mix of clouds and sun.

Friday’s high will only reach the upper 20s and the day will be windy, making it feel it’s in the teens.

Lows Friday night into Saturday will drop like a rocket into the teens and Saturday should see highs only in the mid to upper 20s.

A rebound is set to take place Sunday and, looking into next week, highs will moderate back into the 50s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 25

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 42, Low: 28

FRIDAY: Cold, windy. High: 29, Low: 10

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 28, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Quick rebound. High: 48, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 50, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Stays mild. High: 54, Low: 42