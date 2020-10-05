Weather Authority: Early showers, afternoon sun Monday

The Delaware Valley is in for a mix of rain and sun to start the week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting a high temperature of about 70 degrees and some early rain before the clouds give way to sun early Monday afternoon.

The rest of the week looks to be dry and clear with temps ranging from mid-70s to mid-60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 77 degrees, while Friday looks to be the coolest with a high of just 65 degrees.

