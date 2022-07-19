Weather Authority: Excessive heat advisory in effect as the area sees consistent temperatures in the upper 90s

The Delaware Valley is under an excessive heat advisory as temperatures soar in the 90s before reaching 100 this weekend.

Forecasters say the weather will get dangerous as the heat and humidity stay consistent throughout the week.

Wednesday's afternoon hours will reach the mid 90s, but will feel between 100 and 105.

The longest heat wave that our area experienced was in 1988 from July 29- August 15 with 18 consecutive 90 degree days.

The week will stay dry and hot will the possibility that temperatures reach 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Heat danger. High: 97, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Heat danger. High: 98, Low: 79

FRIDAY: Stays hot. High: 97, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Blazing hot. High: 99, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Broiling heat. High: 100, Low: 79

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 93, Low: 82

TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 90, Low: 75



