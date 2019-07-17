Weather Authority: Excessive Heat Warning; PM thunderstorms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a dangerously hot Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 96 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Wednesday through Sunday evening. Heat index values will be up to 110 degrees.
A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected. Thunderstorms are also likely this evening.
Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures are forecasted to reach over 100 degrees by Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 96 Low: 76
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 75
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 Low: 80
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 101 Low: 81
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 98 Low: 78